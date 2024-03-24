Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win a $100 Smoothie King Gift card!

Smoothie King Dude

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a this week for your chance to win a $100 Smoothie King gift card to try the new Dude Perfect smoothie! Smoothie King teamed up with Dude Perfect to create an epic new smoothie. It’s an epic blend packed with banana, pineapple, kiwi apple juice, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, frozen yogurt and turbinado. The Dudes got crafty with Smoothie King to come up with the PERFECT recipe. Get yours today in a collectible cup, for a limited time only.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Order online at SmoothieKing.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/25/24 - 3/29/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a (1) $100 gift card to Smoothie King. (Minimum ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.