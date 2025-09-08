Abby Jessen has LAST MINUTE tickets to Benson Boone!

Benson Boone

Abby Jessen was just given a pair of LAST MINUTE tickets to Benson Boone at State Farm Arena on September 10.

Listen to B98.5 midday this Tuesday, September 9, 2025 from 10a - 3p for your chance to win!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/09/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Benson Boone at State Farm Arena on September 10. (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

