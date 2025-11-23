Abby Jessen and Chris Centore have your chance to win tickets to Disney’s Zootopia 2!

Zootopia 2

Listen to B98.5 this week, and you could win a pair of tickets to Disney’s Zootopia 2 at participating theaters, courtesy of Disney and Fandango.

This Thanksgiving, return to Zootopia for the holiday movie event of the year. See Disney’s Zootopia Two in theaters everywhere November 26. Rated PG.

Official Website

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/25-11/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Disney’s Zootopia 2 at participating theaters. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group