Stuff The Bus: School Supply Drive on July 29!

Join Channel 2 WSB-TV, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network for “Stuff the Bus” on July 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.!

Join us and drop off school supplies for homeless children and children living in group homes The campaign will provide these children with the book bags and school supplies they need to succeed in school.

Look for the yellow school bus with a Stuff the Bus banner on July 29 from 10am–2pm:

• Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

• American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

• American Signature Furniture: 2918 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia 30038

• Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

• Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

• Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

• Delta Community Credit Union: 6700 McGinnis Ferry Road John’s Creek, GA 30097

WHAT TO DONATE: New youth and adult backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils, planners, erasers and rulers, small calculators, spiral notebooks, glue sticks highlighters, pencil sharpeners and boxes, pocket folders and three ring binders, index cards and safety scissors.

©2022 Cox Media Group