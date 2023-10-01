October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October, for Breast Cancer Awareness month, let’s imagine a world without breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen does that every day. Imagine the impact we could make if we could raise ONE more dollar, take ONE more step, share ONE more story... That’s the power we have when Atlanta comes together as ONE. Let’s get closer to a world without breast cancer... for our mothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors. The power of ONE starts with you.

All month long, we’re partnering with Susan G. Komen to raise funds and share information with you on breast health, including the warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer.



