'Zoey 102' trailer reunites PCA crew, confirms Quinn and Logan are getting married

Are you ready for more of Zoey and the Pacific Coast Academy gang?

You won't have to wait much longer. Paramount+ released the official trailer for Zoey 102, the reunion sequel film that brings the cast of the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 together for another adventure.

Along with the trailer, Paramount+ announced that Zoey 102 will be available to stream exclusively on their service on July 27.

Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her lead role as the optimistic Zoey Brooks alongside most of the original show's main cast, including Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Christopher Massey as Michael Barrett, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky and Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese.

The trailer confirmed a bunch of information about what's happened to our favorite PCA students since Zoey 101 ended in 2008.

Zoey, having recently turned 30, is at a crossroads in life. “I just think about all the things I dreamed about in high school,” she says in the trailer. “And now I’m like, ‘Is this it? Is this the dream?’"

The once unlikely couple of Quinn and Logan have stayed together all this time — and now they’re getting married. Zoey will act as Quinn’s maid of honor, which means she is bound to run into her ex-boyfriend, Chase, who is also invited to the wedding.

Zoey 101 ran for four seasons and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Program in 2005.

