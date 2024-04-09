Zendaya is the cover star of British and American 'Vogue'

Zendaya dazzles as the May cover star of both American and British Vogue.

For the American Vogue issue, which was photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the two-time Emmy winning actress appears in a red Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress for the cover shot.

In additional images from the spread, Zendaya, who is a co-chair for this year's Met Gala, shows off her incredible fashion sense and talent posing in front of the camera.

The fashion editor for the shoot was her longtime stylist and fashion collaborator Law Roach, who told the outlets, "What she allows me to do is to come up with the big story, the big idea, and she takes that and she whittles it down a bit."

Zendaya's British Vogue shoot was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs and leans more into "sports luxe," according to a press release.

Zendaya told the outlets that on the red carpet, there's "a different being that comes into me -- my own Sasha Fierce." She continued, "I got to get into a zone of being that part of myself, which is definitely not a thousand percent natural."

The actress and producer also expressed how she deals with the downside of worldwide fame: finding privacy.

"You just kind of get used to the fact that, 'Oh, I'm also one of these art pieces you're going to take a picture of,'" she shared after discussing a time she visited the Louvre with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and photographs from their trip went viral. "I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life."

That said, she allows, "I don't necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this."



Challengers, the Dune franchise star's next film, opens in theaters April 26.

