You can now visit a capybara cafe in Helen

If you don’t know, I absolutely love capybaras. For my Christmas gift this year, my husband took me to North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park for the capybara experience.

That’s why I was thrilled to hear that they were teaming up with Nacoochee Adventures to create a new Capybara Cafe in Helen, GA!

They have just opened up experiences and reservations for the summer. You can reserve your time and see more details here.