'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Dutton Ranch' gets premiere date, teaser trailer

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in the second episode of 'Dutton Ranch' season 1. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

We now know when fans of the Yellowstone franchise can visit the Dutton Ranch.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff TV series. Dutton Ranch will premiere its first two episodes to the streaming service on May 15. It stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning to their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Also starring in the series are Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. The rest of the cast includes Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

The minute-long teaser trailer shows off the tensions at play in this new show.

"A legacy is a beautiful thing," Beth Dutton tells Bening's character, Beulah Jackson, in the trailer. "But only if it survives.

Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip, who "are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," according to a press release. "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

As Beth and Rip fight to build their future far away from Yellowstone and all its ghosts, "they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul," an official synopsis reads.

Chad Feehan serves as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

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