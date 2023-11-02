'Yellowstone' finale bumped to 2024 over strikes; two more spinoffs announced

On Thursday, Paramount Network announced that due to production delays caused by the two Hollywood strikes, Yellowstone fans are going to have to wait until November 2024 to watch the conclusion of the show's fifth season.

That said, what may soften the blow is the fact that hit-making creator Taylor Sheridan has two more spinoffs of the show on tap: 1944 and 2024. As of now, those are working titles, according to the network.

These follow Yellowstone's acclaimed prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923, which fleshed out the backstory of the show's Dutton clan.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, trumpeted, "Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started."

He added, "Our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

Sheridan also has three other hit shows outside the Dutton-verse cooking on Paramount+: Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, Mayor of Kingstown with Jeremy Renner and Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoë Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

He's also about to launch Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, on November 5. Land Man, starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, is also in the works, but it hit a production snag because of the strikes.

