The Year in Entertainment 2023: Those we lost

By Stephen Iervolino

Here's a look back at those the entertainment community lost in 2023:

January
January 7 – Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough actor, 54
January 12 – Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, 54
January 17 – Edward R. Pressman, prolific producer, Wall Street, 79
January 25 – Cindy Williams, Laverne & Shirley star, 75
January 28 – Lisa Loring, TV's original Wednesday Addams, 64
January 29 – Annie Wersching, Bosch, Marvel's The Runaways, 45

February
February 8 – Burt Bacharach, composer, 94
February 15 – Raquel Welch, One Million Years B.C. actress, 82
February 18 – Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan actor, 61
February 19 – Richard Belzer, Law & Order: SVU star, 78

March
March 9 – Robert Blake, In Cold Blood actor, 89
March 17 – Lance Reddick, John Wick actor, 60

April
April 8 – Michael Lerman, veteran character actor, Elf, 81
April 22 – Len Goodman, Dancing with the Stars judge, 78
April 25 – Harry Belafonte, actor, singer, activist, 96
April 27 – Jerry Springer, talk show host and politician, 79

May
May 21 – Ray Stevenson, Thor and Ahsoka actor, 58
May 24 – Tina Turner, legendary singer, 83

June
June 12 – Treat Williams, Everwood actor, 71
June 29 – Alan Arkin, Little Miss Sunshine actor, 89

July
July 3 – Mark Margolis, Scarface actor; Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, 83
July 21 – Tony Bennett, jazz singer, 96
July 26 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer, 56
July 30 – Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman, 70
July 31 – Angus Cloud, Euphoria actor, 25

August
August 7 – William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of The French Connection and The Exorcist, 87
August 19 – Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us actor, 66
August 24 – Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives star, original voice of Harley Quinn, 67
August 26 – Bob Barker, Price Is Right host, 99

September
September 1 – Jimmy Buffett, "Margaritaville" singer, 76
September 27 – Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in Harry Potter, 82

October
October 14 – Piper Laurie, Carrie and The Hustler actress, 91
October 15 – Suzanne Somers, Three's Company star, 76
October 24 – Richard Roundtree, Shaft actor, 81
October 28 – Matthew Perry, Friends star, 54

November
November 23 – Frances Sternhagen, Tony winner; Emmy nominee for Cheers, Sex and the City, 93

December
December 6 – Norman Lear, prolific TV producer, 101
December 7 – Stan Rogow, Emmy-nominated Lizzy Maguire producer, 75
December 8 – Ryan O'Neal, Love Story Oscar nominee, 82
December 11 – Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide on the Street actor, 61
December 26 – Tom Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour star, 86
December 27 – Lee Sun-kyun, Parasite actor, 48

