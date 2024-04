It’s a real challenge to get everyone to sit down at the dinner table & unplug from their devices. A restaurant in Italy is trying out something interesting to get patrons to enjoy each other’s company & put their phones away. Al Condominio, which opened in the northern city of Verona in March, offers a free bottle of wine to customers who hand in their phones before meals. Would that get you to put your phone down?

More on the Italian restaurant’s deal here...