The worst-rated TV series finales, ranked

Even for a successful TV series, it's pretty hard to stick the landing come its final episode — see also: the divisive swan songs of Seinfeld and The Sopranos.

With that in mind, and data from IMDB in hand, the online gambling site JeffBet looked into 100 TV finales and compared the show's overall viewer score to what viewers thought of their final episodes.

The site then rated how poorly the finales fared and ranked them.



Killing Eve, BBC America's lauded thriller series that saw lead Sandra Oh take home an Emmy, landed at the top of the list. Overall, the series has an average 8.1 rating on IMDB, the analysis says — but its finale was rated 2.4 out of 10, a 58% drop-off.

Second on the list is possibly a no-brainer: Game of Thrones. HBO's acclaimed sword and sorcery show has an average user rating of 9.2 out of 10, but its finale earned a 4.0 from viewers, a 56.5% drop.

Third was the sitcom Two and a Half Men. While the CBS show starring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer has a 7.1 average rating from viewers clocking in with IMDB, Men saw Sheen fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. In the end, the show's finale scored a 3.8 out of 10.

Dexter ended up in fourth place: The serial killer series had an average of 8.6 out of 10, but its final episode was rated by viewers as a 4.7.

Netflix's Bloodline rounded out the top five. While the series starring Kyle Chandler was decently well thought of by fans during its run, with a 7.9 average IMDB user score, its last episode got a failing grade: 5.1 out of 10.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

