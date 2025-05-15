Woodstock native shines at UGA graduation

UGA graduation May 5, 2017, Athens - Students cheer during the University of Georgia's undergraduate commencement ceremony at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, May 5, 2017. (DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM) (David Barnes)
By Abby Jessen

As a UGA graduate, I’m always excited for the class each year to sit between the hedges and watch the fireworks, but I’m loving this new trend of having grads sing.

If you haven’t heard this rendition of “Georgia on My Mind,” do yourself a favor and take a few minutes to watch this video! Woodstock native Grace Johnson was absolutely phenomenal.

It reminded me of how blown away I was when Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood delivered the commencement address followed by the song. This version is beautiful, too!

