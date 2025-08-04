'WKRP in Cincinnati' star Loni Anderson dies at 79

Loni Anderson, best known for her role on the radio station sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. The actress was 79, just a few days shy of her 80th birthday.
Anderson played the sexy and smart receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, which aired from 1978 to 1982. The show followed a struggling Ohio radio station as it tried to switch its format to rock 'n' roll to boost ratings.
She was also known for starring in many made-for-TV movies throughout her career, including portraying Jayne Mansfield in 1980's The Jayne Mansfield Story.
After starring alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy Stroker Ace, the two had a high-profile romance. They married in 1988 and divorced in 1994.
