Winning Again: Charlie Sheen spills the wild, weird & real in new Netflix doc

aka Charlie Sheen is a bold and unflinching two-part Netflix documentary premiering on September 10, 2025. Sheen has seven years of sobriety under his belt, and at age 59 sits down to recount the chapters of his life that made headlines. From his Malibu childhood and meteoric rise to stardom to his infamous public descent into addiction and scandal. The documentary includes raw and revealing interviews with a cast of familiar faces—including Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Heidi Fleiss, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, Chuck Lorre, his former drug dealer Marco, and even his daughter Lola. aka Charlie Sheen reveals both the chaos and the humanity behind the tabloid persona. In his most candid moment yet, Sheen finally takes control of his narrative, offering a compelling look at how forgiveness, love, and clarity emerge from the wreckage of self-destruction.