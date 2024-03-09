'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' leads the best of the worst with five Razzie Awards

As is tradition, before Hollywood biggest night comes the winners list the stars don't want to be on: The Golden Raspberry Awards.

The "winners" of the 44th Annual Razzie Awards have been announced, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey led the pack with five, including Worst Picture, Worst Remake, and Worst Screen Couple for Pooh & Piglet.

The fourth Expendables film took two Razzies.

Sylvester Stallone earned his 38th nomination and 12th Razzie win for the action film, with Megan Fox winning one of two Razzies this year for her supporting turn in the four-quel.

To note, the pair hosting the reveal, viral comedic personalities The Mean Gays aka Aaron Goldenberg and Jake Jonez, repeatedly mispronounced the official title Expend4bles as "Expend-FOURD-ables," among other attempts.

They also noted some Razzie "snubs," including Ezra Miller and Ezra Miller as Worst Screen Couple for playing two versions of himself in The Flash.

Here's the full list of this year's worst in cinema, according to The Razzies:



WORST PICTURE

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey



WORST ACTOR

Jon Voight - Mercy



WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Megan Fox - Expend4bles



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables



WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher - Killers in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey



WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey



WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey



SCREENPLAY

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - Rhys Frake-Waterfield



RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

1998 Nominee and current SAG/AFTRA President Fran Drescher, for her brilliant shepherding of the actors' guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.



