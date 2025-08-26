Will Smith accused of using AI in new tour video

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Will Smith performs during the closing ceremony ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Will Smith is getting blasted for some new images of his tour. He’s currently on the road in support of his 1st album in 20 years “Based on a True Story” that came out in March and took to Instagram to share some video highlights of the tour thus far. The clip showed packed crowds, fans holding up signs, and even crying as he walked along barricades. Eagle-eyed fans are crying foul and pointing out some obvious AI glitches like audience members with blurred or distorted faces, extra fingers, and oddly shaped hands.

AI is becoming very controversial when it comes to the music industry. A recent study found that people working in music are likely to lose a quarter of their income to Artificial Intelligence over the next four years. And 10,000 AI-generated tracks are submitted to Spotify daily – making up around 10 per cent of all its music uploads.

