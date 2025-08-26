Why my 4-year-old never wanted a birthday party Tad’s daughter just had her first party at 4-years-old. He explains the hysterical reason his daughter gave for never wanting one before.

If only we were this honest with our likes and dislikes as adults. Kids aren’t quite as encumbered by things like tact and social grace.

I’m embarrassed to say that the past four years have gone by and my daughter Sophie has never had a birthday party. Don’t worry… she had enjoyed cake and presents like every other child. But she hadn’t had a big party with friends until this past weekend.

Eighteen of her closest friends ran around “The Little Gym” Sunday like a bunch of lunatics training for the circus. I was so proud of my 10-year-old Son who, despite having an excuse to get out of it, stayed at the party. I asked him why & he reminded me that this was Sophie’s first real party and he just couldn’t miss it. 🥹❤️

Why has Sophie refused to have parties in the past? Because she didn’t want to have to share cake with anyone.

Who could argue with that?