Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a multiverse full of Deadpool variants, including, as reported, the canine variety in Dogpool, but the new snippet also showcases the character's female counterpart.

Fan have been speculating since the eye-blink glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the movie's first trailer about who star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy cast as the character, whose blond locks are shown swinging as she model-walks into the frame.

Guesses have ranged from Reynolds' real-life wife, Blake Lively, to their bestie Taylor Swift. "It's 100% Taylor's walk," one Swiftie insisted.

The ad is set to Toni Basil's hit "Hey, Mickey," a tweak of the mouse nose at the fact that the film is Deadpool's — or, more accurately, Deadpools', plural — first entry in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elsewhere in the short snippet, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine tweaks Reynolds' Wade Wilson over his wig — or, as Wade insists, "hair system" — and Reynolds makes a joke about the popularity, and age, of his 55-year-old costar.

"Disney brought him back! They're gonna make him do this until he's 90!" he jokes.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26.

