Whitney Peak attends 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' premiere in New York at Alice Tully Hall on Nov. 16, 2026, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Lionsgate) | Stephen Kalyn attends the 6th annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 17, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Whitney Peak and Stephen Kalyn just received some serendipitous casting news.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Off Campus stars have joined the cast of the new take on the film Serendipity, ABC Audio has confirmed. They join an ensemble that features the previously announced Milo Manheim as the film's star.

There is currently no word on who the actors will play in this upcoming redo of the romance film.

This modern retelling of the story will be made for Miramax and Amazon MGM Studios. Michael Showalter is set to direct the film from a script by Marc Klein, who also wrote the 2001 movie this one will be based on.

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale starred in the original romantic comedy that follows two strangers who meet and fall for each other during a Christmas night in New York even though they are engaged to other people. Seven years later, the pair begin to search for each other, feeling their story is unresolved.

It's a big week for Peak, as she stars opposite Joseph Zada in The Hunger Games prequel film, Sunrise on the Reaping, that opens in theaters on Friday. Kalyn, who was a supporting character in the first season of Prime Video's Off Campus, takes over as the romantic lead in season 2. That season will premiere on April 28, 2027.

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