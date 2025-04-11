White Lotus characters as songs: Part 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Sam Nivola, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Mike White, Walton Goggins, Lisa, Sarah Catherine Hook, Leslie Bibb and Jason Isaacs attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Season three of The White Lotus had us all talking, and since we’ve covered just about every angle I thought it would be fun to think about what each character would be as a song.

Jacklyn Lemon – the perfect song to sum up her experiences and emotional journey is “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day. The song’s themes of isolation, self-reflection, and the search for authenticity resonate with Jaclyn’s struggles to find meaning and connection beyond the facade of her public persona.

Victoria Ratliff - Given her affluent Southern background and the themes of wealth and personal struggle in her storyline, the song “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry could be a fitting musical representation. The song tells the story of a Southern woman reflecting on her journey through hardship and societal expectations, mirroring aspects of Victoria’s character arc.

Gaitok - A song that encapsulates Gaitok’s character is “No Diggity” by Blackstreet. Interestingly, Tayme Thapthimthong, who portrays Gaitok, was featured in a viral clip alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa, where they performed “No Diggity” together. This connection adds a meta layer to the song’s relevance to Gaitok’s character.