White Lotus characters as songs: Part 1

Season three of The White Lotus had us all talking, and since we’ve covered just about every angle I thought it would be fun to think about what each character would be as a song.
Jacklyn Lemon – the perfect song to sum up her experiences and emotional journey is “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day. The song’s themes of isolation, self-reflection, and the search for authenticity resonate with Jaclyn’s struggles to find meaning and connection beyond the facade of her public persona.
Victoria Ratliff - Given her affluent Southern background and the themes of wealth and personal struggle in her storyline, the song “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry could be a fitting musical representation. The song tells the story of a Southern woman reflecting on her journey through hardship and societal expectations, mirroring aspects of Victoria’s character arc.
Gaitok - A song that encapsulates Gaitok’s character is “No Diggity” by Blackstreet. Interestingly, Tayme Thapthimthong, who portrays Gaitok, was featured in a viral clip alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa, where they performed “No Diggity” together. This connection adds a meta layer to the song’s relevance to Gaitok’s character.