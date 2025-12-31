Which of these will become your New Year’s Resolution heading into 2026?

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Every year, millions of people around the world decide to adopt a New Year’s Resolution. Let us know below which New Year’s Resolution you’re going to adopt heading into 2026!

1) Improve health through diet and/or exercise:

One of the most frequently cited goals is improving one’s health, whether it’s going to the gym more often, or starting any new fitness routine, or resolving to eat better, more whole foods, fewer processed snacks, more fruits and vegetables, this is a perennial favorite.

2) Read more:

Whether it's books about fantasy, self-help, or even articles (like this one!) related to your hobbies or career, reading more is beneficial and people love adding this to their resolutions.

3) Improve your finances:

Financial resolutions like saving money, budgeting better, or spending less after holiday expenses are very common. According to a recent survey, saving more money was the top financial goal for Americans heading into 2026. Winning a radio station contest won’t hurt...

4) Improving your mental health:

Many people make resolutions focused on happiness, stress reduction, mental health, or overall emotional wellbeing.

5) Spend more time with family and friends:

Prioritizing relationships with loved ones is another popular resolution. It’s easy to get lost in your own world, but studies show people are most happy when surrounded by loved ones.

6) Learn a new skill:

Learning a new skill, whether for a hobby or for your professional life, is another popular resolution. Most public library systems will offer a free membership to some online courses. Check your local library system!

7) Quit a bad habit:

Are you still doing that thing you picked up while trying to fit in while in high school or college? Common habits people try to change include quitting smoking, drinking less alcohol, or reducing screen time.

8) Get organized:

Decluttering homes, organizing schedules, or improving routines is another popular option. Although this may seem daunting, you can find fun ways to organize yourself by gamifying certain tasks or by adding some flare to your routine so that it’s something you look forward to doing.

9) Travel more:

Whether it’s visiting abroad, taking a road trip, or getting to know your local area more in depth, there’s always joy in traveling and discovering new sceneries.

10) Start or focus more on your business:

Do you have a side hustle? Or maybe you have a hobby that generates income? Or maybe you’d like to grow your existing business? Starting or focusing on a business, especially one that you enjoy, can be life-changing. You don’t have to be good at it right now, but the more time you put in, the better you’ll become at it, and your business will bear the fruit of your labor.

11) Other:

What other resolutions are you thinking about?

