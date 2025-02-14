What your Valentine’s Day plans reveal about you

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Valentine's Day balloons and flowers are sold outside a convenience store on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Happy Valentine’s Day! Some people love the holiday and others don’t, but no matter where you stand what you do or don’t do on Valentine’s Day says a lot about you and your relationship.

Going out for dinner? You’re high-maintenance and like to do things the ”proper” way.

Cooking or baking at home? You’re childish about your relationship and probably wear matching pj’s. You’re also more likely to complain about your partner.

Having a night in? You’re either someone who is in a long-term relationship and can’t be bothered to go out or you are single and anti-Valentine’s Day.

Going out for drinks? You don’t take the holiday seriously and just want to have fun.

Going off on a romantic trip? You’re adventurous and want to beat the status quo.