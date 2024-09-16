Is apparently a phrase the average American say a lot, in fact according to a new study we’ll say “what did you say” or a similar phrase over 1000 times a year. That’s about three times a day or 90 times a month. Are we just not listening to each other or is it something else? Turns out many Americans just have a hard time hearing and understanding what others are saying.

The only question I have is how the stats break down for us married couples that tend to ask a question then walk away.

You can see the methodology and results here.