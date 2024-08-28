You know the feeling after having an amazing meal and consuming so much that you’re either in a “food coma” feel like you have the proverbial “food baby” or most likely both. The last thing you want to do is ANYTHING! Well, this behavior and the results are not exclusive to humans, nope it happens to Bald Eagles too. Since a Bald Eagle can’t Door Dash the entire Taco Bell menu to the nest, it gets the benefit of the doubt when in this catatonic state and it’s assumed there’s injury. When Rangers discovered a Bald Eagle in Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Park in Missouri, they assumed an injury was the reason it couldn’t soar and do Eagle things. X-rays were taken and it turns out the Bald Eagle had just feasted and was basically full, and the Rangers announced the Bald Eagle wasn’t injured but was “too fat to fly.” Like I said… we’ve all been there.