'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield faces charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor, child abuse

In this Jan. 19, 2010 photo, Timothy Busfield attends a premiere in New York. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images, FILE)

Timothy Busfield, an actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing, is facing charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to an arrest warrant out of New Mexico.

Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a television series that Busfield directed and acted in, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.

It's unclear if the actor is currently in custody. ABC News reached out to Busfield via his agent and did not immediately hear back.

The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, the criminal complaint says.

According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022 when the child was 7 years old.

The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

An officer interviewed the children’s parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim's mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to Spring 2024.

Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.

In a statement provided to ABC News by a company spokesperson, Warner Bros. Television said: "We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

Busfield is married to actress Melissa Gilbert.

Court records for Busfield detailing an initial appearance or bond conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

