We're Built Different In Atlanta Vintage illustration of Greetings from Atlanta, Georgia large letter vintage postcard, 1950s. (Photo by Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images) (Found Image Holdings Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

One part scary, one part amusing, and one part “what the heck” an Amazon truck was filmed by a motorist in Atlanta speeding down the SIDEWALK! I know we want overnight delivery but this is a bit extreme.