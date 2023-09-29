Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the first of Wes Anderson's four short films coming to Netflix this month.

The Great British Baking Show: Return to the tent and meet a whole new crop of bakers on The Great British Baking Show.

Reptile: A star-studded cast rounds out the thrilling new mystery film Reptile, where a detective uncovers the truth behind a brutal murder.

Hulu

Love in Fairhope: From the producers of Vanderpump Rules, dive into the lives of five women at various life stages as they embark on a journey to find love in their small town of Fairhope, Alabama.

Disney+

Launchpad: The exciting season 2 highlights the work of six writers, five directors, and one multi-talented writer-director, all hailing from underrepresented backgrounds.

Max

Starstruck: Find out how to love and let go in season 3 of the new romantic comedy series.

Apple TV+

Flora and Son: An Irish mother learns how to play the guitar to connect with her son in the new movie.

Prime Video

The Boys: Fans of The Boys better check out Gen V, the Prime Video spin-off series set at a university for students with superpowers.

Victoria's Secret The Tour: The iconic fashion show is back and better with a part-fashion, part-documentary with a mission to empower women.

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.