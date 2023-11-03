Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

All The Light We Cannot See: The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is now a limited series starring Mark Ruffalo.

Nyad: Learn the true story of how a 64-year-old woman became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida in the sports drama Nyad.

Selling Sunset: The Oppenheim agents are back for season seven -- and so is the drama.

Mysteries of the Faith: This new series offers a unique exploration of Christianity's legendary treasures, providing unprecedented access to holy sites and delving into the secrets behind cherished relics.

Hulu

Black Cake: Based on The New York Times bestselling novel, Hulu's newest series about the mysterious life of a runaway bride.

Quiz Lady: Laugh out loud with this new comedy, all about two sisters who go on a cross-country trek to cover their mom's gambling debts and starring Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Will Ferrell.

Pamela's Garden of Eden: Season 2 documents Pamela Anderson's return to her Vancouver Island roots and the restoration of her grandmother's property, all while navigating the personal and professional challenges.

Apple TV+

Fingernails: What if there was a test that could determine if you were truly in love? All it takes is one of your Fingernails in this new movie.

Prime Video

Invincible: And, finally, people of Earth, rejoice! Invincible, the animated superhero show for adults, is back for season two.

Happy Streaming!

