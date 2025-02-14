Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep: Watch humans, monsters and merpeople collide in the animated film.

Cobra Kai: It's time to say goodbye. You can stream part 3 of the sixth and final season now.

Love is Blind: Celebrate Valentine's Day by watching season 8, where singles will try to fall in love through a wall.

Peacock
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy: The iconic Renée Zellweger-led romance film series continues with its final chapter.

Apple TV+
The Gorge: Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy find out the world's most dangerous secret in the new film.

Paramount+ with Showtime
Yellowjackets: You can watch the premiere of season 3 of the horror-mystery thriller series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

