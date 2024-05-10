Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+

Dark Matter: Looking for a new sci-fi series? Try out Joel Edgerton's new series, where he stars as a man who kidnaps himself.

Disney+

The Beatles: Let it Be: The documentary about the iconic band is fully restored for the first time ever.

Doctor Who: There's a new doctor in town. Travel across time and space in the season 14 premiere.

Netflix

Mother of the Bride: From the director of Mean Girls comes a new rom-com starring Brooke Shields and Chad Michael Murray.

Max

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: The liars are back, and they're suffering through summer vacation in season 2.

AMC+

Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice's immortal story continues in season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

