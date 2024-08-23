Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

That '90s Show: Summer isn't over yet. Brand new episodes of the sitcom are available to watch now.

Incoming: Four freshmen survive their first-ever high school party in the new comedy film.

Hulu

Reasonable Doubt: Fearless defense attorney Jax Stewart is back for season 2 of the drama series.

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat: Watch lifelong best friends weather life's storms together in the new film.

Peacock

The Killer: A mysterious assassin spares a young girl's life in the new action series.

Apple TV+

Pachinko: Continue to follow four generations of a Korean immigrant family in season 2 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.