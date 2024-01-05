Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Fool Me Once: The new limited series from Harlan Coben explores if two separate homicide investigations may be interconnected.

The Brothers Sun: Michelle Yeoh is the mother of a legendary killer in the new action series.

Good Grief: Dan Levy makes his feature film writing and directorial debut with the romantic drama.

Hulu

Good Trouble: Tune in to the fifth and final season of the Freeform series to see where Mariana's story ends up.

AMC+

Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale: Witches live openly in society in the new series based off V.V. James' novel.

Prime Video

Foe: Saoirse Ronan is married to Paul Mescal in the sci-fi film that deals with cloning in a dystopian society.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist. Happy streaming!

