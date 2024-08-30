Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix
KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+
K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!