Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Wednesday: The second part of the series' sophomore season debuts.

Peacock

The Paper: This brand-new sitcom is a spinoff of the popular series The Office.

HBO Max, HBO

Task: Mark Ruffalo stars in the new miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown.

AMC, AMC+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The third season of The Walking Dead spinoff premieres.

Movie theaters

The Conjuring: Last Rites: The latest film in the Conjuring cinematic universe debuts in theaters.

Splitsville: Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona star in the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

