Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Bridgerton: Benedict and Sophie's love story comes to an end with part 2 of season 4.

Hulu

Paradise: Sterling K. Brown stars in the second season of the hit series.

CBS, Paramount+

Survivor: Find out who will outwit, outplay and outlast in the 50th season of the popular reality competition show.

ABC

Scrubs: You can watch the revival of the popular comedy series starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Prime Video

The Gray House: The drama miniseries starring Mary-Louise Parker makes its debut on the streaming service.

Movie theaters

Scream 7: Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are back in the newest film in the Scream franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

