Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Prime Video
56 Days: Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in this dark romance thriller series.
Netflix
The Night Agent: The third season of the popular series makes its debut.
Strip Law: Check out the first season of the adult animated comedy series.
Apple TV
The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner stars in the second season of the thriller show.
Movie theaters
How to Make a Killing: Glen Powell stars alongside Margaret Qualley in this new film from A24.
I Can Only Imagine 2: Milo Ventimiglia and Dennis Quaid star in the faith-based film.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
