We stan: Eminem to produce doc about superfan culture

Swifties. The Beyhive. The fanatical fans of certain artists are so well known that their names are part of pop culture. Another name for these fans is "stans" after Eminem's 2000 classic "Stan." And that's why Eminem is now making a documentary exploring the culture of superfans.

Variety reports that Eminem is co-producing the film, which will be distributed by Paramount/MTV. The movie has the working title of Stans; according to Variety, it's a "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world's most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him."

In a statement, Em's manager Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr of the rapper's Shady Films company say, "Stans will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics."

They add, "This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers."

While the song "Stan" wasn't a chart hit, it's become one of Eminem's signature songs. Featuring sampled vocals from Dido's song "Thank You," it tells the story of a fanatical fan named Stan who becomes increasingly unhinged after he writes letters to Eminem and gets no response. He ends up tying up his pregnant girlfriend in the trunk of his car and driving it off a bridge.

The song ends with Eminem writing back to Stan and urging him to seek help, before he ends up like a guy he just heard about on the news who drove his car off a bridge.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.