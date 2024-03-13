We had a great time at Universal Orlando Resort!

Hogwarts Express at Universal

By Abby Jessen

My husband and I had a great long weekend trip to Universal Orlando Resort! We stayed at Cabana Bay Beach Resort walking distance from Volcano Bay Water Park. We spent a day at Volcano Bay then the next two days at both parks. My favorite rides and parts of the park of course included HARRY POTTER. The new Hagrid ride was amazing!! Below are some pictures and videos from our trip.

B98.5 is giving away a trip for four to stay at the same hotel where we stayed with entrance to both parks. You can enter to win here.


