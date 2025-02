Watch: Whale swallows a kayaker before spitting him out

Quincy, MA - January 31: A lone kayaker paddles through dense afternoon fog at Wollaston Beach during a brief pause between winter storms. The Arctic temperatures that gripped the region are expected to give way to rain as a warm front moves through southern New England. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)