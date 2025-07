Watch: Stranger Things 5 Trailer more monsters and mayhem are on the way

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: (L-R) Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Burke Swanson, Louis McCartney and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green attend Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Broadway Opening Night on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)