Rob Thomas kicked off his All Night Days tour this past Friday at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, and he was phenomenal! He played some of his solo hits including Lonely No More, 3 AM, and Smooth as well as his latest single Hard to Be Happy, but the moment that made me tear up was when he played Little Wonders from the movie Meet the Robinsons.

And his intro for that song was just AMAZING!

Watch:

Rob’s new album is out this Friday!