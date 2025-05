MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints during Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Just because you’re great at football doesn’t always mean you’re going to be great at golf. NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Peyton Manning found out the hard way on his first shot at the memorial Pro-Am this week. The tee shot was struck well but ended up hitting a house (Yikes!) He’s a five time MVP and two time Superbowl champ but couldn’t miss a house!