Watch Kane Brown’s performance of “Georgia On My Mind” at the MLB All-Star Game

As someone who grew up in Georgia and went to the University of Georgia, I get chills pretty much any time I hear the song “Georgia On My Mind.” I love how UGA has a graduating senior sing it every year at graduation now.

I teared up watching Georgia native Kane Brown sing it ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park last night.

Take a few minutes and watch: