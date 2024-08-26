Watch the emotional trailer for 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'

The official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is here.

Christopher Reeve, who brought Clark Kent and his superhero persona Superman to life in four films throughout the '70s and '80s, was injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

As a quadriplegic, he continued to inspire generations of fans as an activist and advocate for spinal cord injury research, founding the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. He died in 2004 from heart failure.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, features all three of Christopher Reeve's children and explores his enduring legacy.

"We said goodbye … he gave this wave," son Matthew Reeve recalled in the trailer for the documentary, released Monday. "That was the last time I saw him on his feet."

The trailer features a voice-over from the late actor, who says, "I ruined my life and everybody else's" and laments that he won't be able to "throw a ball" to his son Will Reeve, now an ABC News correspondent, or "make love" to his wife Dana Reeve, who died in 2006 of lung cancer. "Maybe we should let me go."

"She came flying in and she just yelled, 'I love you. I love you,'" daughter Alexandra Reeve Givens recalled of her mom.

"And then she said the words that saved my life: You're still you, and I love you,'" Christopher Reeve's voice-over says.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and is in theaters across America on Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, with tickets available via Fathom Events.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.