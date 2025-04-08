Watch: Dua Lipa’s incredible version of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

Joined by Crowded House member Neil Finn

Watch: Dua Lipa’s incredible version of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 04: Neil Finn and Dua Lipa perform during her Radical Optimism Tour at Spark Arena on April 04, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/Getty Images) (Dave Simpson/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

Dua Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism tour late last year and is now in full swing, we’ll see her at State Farm Arena September 13th & 14th. One of the fun things she is doing on this tour is playing cover versions of her favorite songs, including Lorde “Royals” AC/DC “Highway to Hell” INXS “Never Tear us Apart” and what Dua Lipa calls one of her all-time favorite songs “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House. To make it even better she was joined onstage by Crowded House member Neil Finn and together they gave us an amazing rendition of an amazing song. I hope you enjoy it!

