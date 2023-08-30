WATCH: B98.5′s Abby Jessen goes OVER THE EDGE for Make-A-Wish Georgia

Thanks to your donations, B98.5 sent Midday Host Abby Jessen over the edge of the Intercontinental Hotel in Atlanta on August 19th! She rappelled 22 stories down the side of hotel for one of her favorite organizations, Make-A-Wish Georgia!

WATCH HER RAPPEL:

Abby goes Over The Edge for Make-A-Wish

Since 1995, Make-A-Wish Georgia has been granting the wishes of local children facing critical illnesses. More than 20 years later, more than 8,000 wish kids and families have experienced the impact of a life-changing wish. Make-A-Wish Georgia is a movement, powered by you, to renew families and communities with hope and strength.

You can still contribute here if you’d like to support Make-A-Wish Georgia.

