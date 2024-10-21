Warner Bros. TV chief gives updates on 'Harry Potter' series, 'Ted Lasso' season 4

Harry Potter fans have just gotten an update about Warner Bros.' planned TV series about the boy wizard.

Variety reports that while speaking at Mipcom in Cannes, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey shared some tidbits about what to expect, and it seems the show plans to delve into the Potter world even more than the movies did.

Dungey said that being part of the series is an “unbelievable dream, honestly ... and as somebody who is a huge fan of the books, the opportunity to get to explore them in a little bit more in-depth that you can in just a two-hour film ... that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

As for what stage the project is in, Dungey shared that the “writing staff was in place and they’re doing what they need to do, and casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along.”

Dungey also offered an update on the future of Ted Lasso, noting, "We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days."

Earlier reports said Warner Bros. TV had picked up the options for series regulars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, and it sounds like star Jason Sudeikis could be returning as well in some capacity.

"We had always been clear that we there wasn't going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren't feeling excited about it," Dungey said, "and I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and feels good about it"

