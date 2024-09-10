Want a robot to help you with household chores?

We really are becoming the Jetsons! If you’ve always wanted a “Rosie the robot” to take care of household chores, we are officially 1 step closer. A company called 1X has created a human-like robot called NEO with the intentions of helping with household chores, as well as working in warehouses, manufacturing and the service industry and is preparing to have them available for at home use as early as next year!

The robotics company envisions NEO performing chores like cleaning or organizing, supporting individuals with mobility challenges, fetching items, and providing companionship. NEO stands 5.41 feet tall and weighs 66 pounds. It can walk at 2.5 miles per hour and run at 7.5 miles per hour. The robot boasts a 44-pound carry capacity and can operate on a single charge for 2-4 hours. For the price of a small car, you can have on in your home, but the real question is…would you want one?